LAFD battle apartment fire in South LA

3 people injured after fire breaks out in South LA apartment building

3 people injured after fire breaks out in South LA apartment building

3 people injured after fire breaks out in South LA apartment building

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a blaze that has engulfed a South Los Angeles apartment building.

LAFD said the fire happened at the intersection of 104th Place and Figueroa Street. Authorities elevated the seriousness of the blaze to a greater alarm fire as it engulfed both floors of the two-story apartment complex.

Three patients were taken to the hospital after they were rescued from the second floor.

The 72 firefighters battling the blaze were able to extinguish it in 33 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.