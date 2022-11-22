Watch CBS News
LAFC watch party fans festive and cheering, settle for a scoreless draw

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAFC hosts watch party
LAFC hosts watch party 02:07

Today's Mexico v. Poland World Cup soccer match brought jubilant fans to the LAFC watch party. 

It was a sea of green as Southern California fans of Mexican heritage showed up in Exposition Park this morning full tilt, with flags, jerseys, speakers and drums. 

"I think officially, world cup starts today because this is what we've all been waiting for," said Alejandro Fernandez amid the dancing and dumming..

 "You can feel the environment. We're not in Qatar, but this is better," said Carlos Paez.

The LAFC hosted this watch party on the heels of their championship season, but has not advertised any other watch party dates yet.

Max Bretos, LAFC announcer said its special when all these fans come together to celebrate their sport, their team. Even with a scoreless game, its always better together.

