LAFC home stadium gets a name change: It's now BMO Stadium

The Los Angeles Football Club announced a new naming rights deal on Thursday, January 19, for its five-year-old, open-air arena in Exposition Park.

Los Angeles FC's home stadium's name is changing from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium.

The deal is reportedly to pay $100 million over a 10-year period, and is said to be the largest naming rights partnership in Major League Soccer history by average annual value.

BMO, also known as the Bank of Montreal, is a Canadian financial firm which also owns the naming rights to Toronto FC's home arena, BMO Field.

BMO Stadium will also host numerous concerts and other events."BMO is thrilled to forge this partnership with LAFC, which reinforces our bank's commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America," said Cameron Fowler, chief strategy and operations officer, BMO.

In 2020, LAFC and the Banc of California announced the restructuring of their reported 15-year, $100 million agreement that led to the financial institution's eventual removal from the marquee of the downtown stadium that is erected on the former site of the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

The stadium opened in 2018 with the debut of LAFC. Since its founding, LAFC has won the MLS Cup, two Supporter's Shields and recorded the most wins, points, and goals scored in MLS. LAFC has sold out every MLS regular season and playoff match.

The stadium is also home to the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City Football Club.