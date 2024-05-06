LADOT looks into better protections after homeless woman attacks bus driver

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation started looking into new protections on their buses after a woman beat one of its drivers Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 12:50 p.m. in South Los Angeles near the area of South Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, across the street from a Los Angeles Police Department station. LADOT said the passenger, who is homeless, became irate after the driver told her she did not have to pay the fare since DASH buses are free.

Video showed the driver violently struggling with the woman. The suspect punched the driver at least once in the face and pulled at her uniform as she got kicked off the bus. After the struggle, the driver shut the doors and drove off.

The driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

"The safety of passengers and drivers on our transit services is of paramount importance to LADOT," the department wrote in a statement. "LADOT is evaluating options to improve security including strengthening existing barriers separating drivers and passengers."

LAPD eventually tracked the suspect down and arrested her.