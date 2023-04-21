Ladera Ranch teenager chased down, stabbed by 6 people on e-bikes, family says

Orange County deputies are searching for the e-bike-riding suspects who stabbed and chased after a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager's mother said the stabbing happened near Eton Park Wednesday night and that the boy ran for his life as six people chased after him.

"A young man came in and knocked on the garage door and asked for help and said he had been stabbed and he was bleeding and someone was chasing him." said witness Denise Lachheb. "So we pulled him and closed down the house and called 911."

Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators are reviewing neighborhood videos to try and determine who may have attacked the teenager. The victim told his mom they were wearing masks. She said doctors at the hospital treated her son for a knife wound on his back and a cut on his chin. He's since returned home.

"It could happen anywhere," said resident Bruce Richards. "It just depends on the circumstances and the people involved. But, you know, you usually wouldn't see something like that happen in this nice of an area so I don't know."

Law enforcement is still trying to determine the exact set of events and how the teenager ended up with injuries.

"It's rare but crime can happen anywhere and our deputies did show up quickly and we've had a lot of help from the community and all information they can provide us is very helpful," said Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

While the residents rarely encounter any crime in their neighborhood, many are still shaken.

"It was nerve-wracking," said Lachheb. "You don't expect that to happen in Ladera."