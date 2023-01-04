Watch CBS News
Local News

LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAC+USC Medical Center seeking help in identifying unknown patient
LAC+USC Medical Center seeking help in identifying unknown patient 00:29

Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. 

snapshot-2023-01-03t204723-926.jpg
Los Angeles County Health Services

According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. 

They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. 

Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 8:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.