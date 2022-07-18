LA28 Olympic Games to begin on July 14, run through July 30

The schedule for the 2028 Olympics is set to begin on July 14, 2028 and go through July 30, Olympic officials announced on Monday in Downtown LA.

NOW: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti is joined by #Olympics officials in announcing the 2028 games will begin in Los Angeles on July 14th 2028. The Paralympic Games will be in LA starting August 14, 2028 | @CBSLA #LA28 pic.twitter.com/kmLa78u8dG — Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) July 18, 2022

LA will also play host to the Paralympic Games, which will begin on Aug. 14 in 2028.

The Games will return to LA for the first time since 1984. It's the third time that the city has hosted the Olympics, with the first occurrence coming in 1932.

The grand ceremony on July 14, which will likely take place at the LA Memorial Coliseum, will kick off the games.

This will be the first time that LA will host the Paralympic Games.