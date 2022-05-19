LA Unified School District receives $44 million grant

The Los Angeles Unified School District received more than $44 million in grant funds from California with the goal of bolstering educational programs at traditionally under-resourced school campuses.

The state Board of Education awarded $649 million to districts and schools across the state as part of a seven-year, $3 billion Community Schools Partnership Program.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and LAUSD board President Kelly Gonez said that community schools are a proven and effective model that contributes to higher graduation rates to help close the racial equity gap.

"Unfortunately, schools in communities with high rates of poverty, homelessness, and food insecurity lack the funds to address student mental health issues, improve wellness, and support learning recovery," State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond said. "That's why this program is so exciting. Well-resourced community schools have the potential to transform students' lives and improve the well-being of families, thus uplifting entire communities."