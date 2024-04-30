Watch CBS News
Person of interest arrested inside Sky Zone after pursuit in Torrance area

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies arrested a person of interest inside a Sky Zone trampoline park after a high-speed pursuit ended on Tuesday.

The deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. to the business located near Western Avenue and 190th Street in Gardena after the suspect ditched his vehicle and ran inside the building, according to authorities. The empty vehicle then rolled to a stop on the street.

Sky Zone was evacuated, and a perimeter was established around the building. A K9 unit was also requested to respond to the scene to assist with the search. 

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. after the suspect was wanted for burglary. The driver led authorities on a brief high-speed chase on the 405 Freeway, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and a person of interest was seen being taken into custody by deputies just before 11 a.m.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 11:04 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

