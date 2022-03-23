LA set to remove COVID vaccine proof mandate

The Los Angeles City Council could lift the mandate Wednesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.

The city ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings.

The law also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.

Earlier this month, the council voted unanimously to approve a motion rescinding the requirements, although individual businesses would be permitted to voluntarily require proof of vaccination from patrons. That motion requested the city attorney to prepare an ordinance to rescind the mandate, which will be considered Wednesday.

Ordinances typically require a simple majority upon the second reading, but this ordinance includes an urgency clause to go into effect immediately upon publication. When urgency clauses are included, the ordinance requires approval from three-fourths of the City Council.

Beginning April 1, meanwhile, L.A. County will align with the state and lift the requirement that attendees of indoor mega-events such as sporting events or concerts show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test. The county has already dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or to attend outdoor mega-events. But people attending indoor events of 1,000 or more people are still required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

Vaccine verification or a negative test is also still required for workers at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.