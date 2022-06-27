LA real estate developer convicted of bribing former Councilman José Huizar

A real estate developer with ties to embattled former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar has been convicted for bribing the latter in exchange for his support and political influence.

Dae Yong Lee, also referred to as David Lee, and his company 940 Hill LLC, were convicted by a jury on Monday for bribery, honest services fraud and obstruction.

Lee is accused of giving the former councilman $500,000 in exchange for his help in clearing a roadblock created by a local labor union coalition's challenge involving Lee's proposed condominium development in Downtown LA.

Lee is the first defendant to go on trial in the City Hall corruption scandal surrounding former Councilman Huizar and his associates, according to City News Service. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Evidence showed that Lee utilized Huizar's associate Justin Kim to transfer cash to Huizar's aide, George Esparza.

At the time of the bribery, Huizar was head of a powerful city planning committee that reviewed the city's biggest development projects.

As chairman of the panel, Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Palmer told the jury during her opening statement, ``Huizar's vote mattered, and the defendant knew his vote mattered. They needed José Huizar on their side.''

Defense attorney Ariel Neuman argued that his client had been conned by Kim, who told the developer the cash was needed to pay legitimate fees.

"He made the mistake of trusting the wrong person,'' Neuman said of Lee. "He was taken advantage of by a liar and a thief. David Lee did not knowingly or intentionally bribe anyone. He thought he was paying a consulting fee.''

Huizar and former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, who was general manager of the Department of Building and Safety before becoming the city's deputy mayor of economic development, are scheduled to be tried on racketeering conspiracy, bribery, honest services fraud and other charges in February.

Huizar, the central figure in a six-year probe of suspected corruption in City Hall politics, is accused of receiving $1.5 million in cash and benefits as part of a pay-to-play scheme in which developers were shaken down for cash and campaign donations in exchange for help getting downtown real estate projects through the city's approval process.