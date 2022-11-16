Watch CBS News
LA rapper Blueface arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion for attempted murder

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas for a shooting that happened in early October.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 25-year-old Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. 

GettyImages-1142713901.jpg
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Blueface performs onstage during Republic Records Celebrates Their Class Of 2019 In Coachella Valley at Zenyara on April 14, 2019 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records) Getty Images

He was booked with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure. 

The arrest stems from a shooting on Oct. 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road in Las Vegas. 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 7:27 PM

