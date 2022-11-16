LA rapper Blueface arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion for attempted murder
Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas for a shooting that happened in early October.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 25-year-old Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.
He was booked with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.
The arrest stems from a shooting on Oct. 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road in Las Vegas.
