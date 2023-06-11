LA Pride Parade to draw 150,000 people to Hollywood Sunday

The LA Pride Parade returns to Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday.

The parade route will begin at 11 a.m. along Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue heading north, then east onto Hollywood Boulevard, then south onto Cahuenga Boulevard, ending at Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

Traffic will be shutdown along major streets for the event and streets along the one-mile route have been closed.

Pride weekend has already been a big success. On Saturday, thousands gathered in Chinatown for a concert featuring Mariah Carey.

The parade Sunday will include vendors and entertainment. This year marks its 53rd for Pride weekend and 150,000 people are expected to join.