Armed home invasion suspect ditches car and runs into apartment during pursuit

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

An armed home invasion suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through multiple cities.

The home invasion happened in the Pacific Palisades at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to officers. 

After briefly weaving through city streets, the suspect hopped onto the I-405 Freeway and exited after reaching Inglewood. He eventually weaved his way to Torrance, where he ditched the car before entering an apartment.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 8:03 PM PST

