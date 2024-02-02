Armed home invasion suspect ditches car and runs into apartment during pursuit

An armed home invasion suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through multiple cities.

The home invasion happened in the Pacific Palisades at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to officers.

After briefly weaving through city streets, the suspect hopped onto the I-405 Freeway and exited after reaching Inglewood. He eventually weaved his way to Torrance, where he ditched the car before entering an apartment.