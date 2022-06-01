LA parents plead for an encampment ban near schools during City Council meeting

Los Angeles parents from two schools came to the City Council meeting to plead for the approval of an encampment ban near schools.

"Our students and parents don't feel safe to walk in the area," said neighbor Karmelina Gonzalez.

The current anti-camping ordinance allows districts to submit no-camping zones to the city council for approval. However, parents came to the meeting to plead with council members to amend it so it includes an automatic city-wide ban on encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares.

"They're bathing outside, so they're half-dressed," said parent Syntyche Jenkins. "They're using drugs. I don't know what kind of drugs, but it's not safe.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also came to the meeting in support of the parents.

"I've seen elementary schools with conditions that no one would find acceptable for our children," said Carvalho.

As he shared his concerns, Carvalho said when he was 18 years old he too was homeless, living under a bridge.

"So this is coming from someone who understands the experience, who has lived the experience," he said.

The proposal received preliminary approval in a 13 to 2 vote, with council members Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman as the only dissenting members. Both said the measure was rushed and believed the city was not prepared to offer appropriate social, mental health and housing services.

"We don't have a system in place right now where we have adequate numbers of shelter beds," Raman said.

"We'd have a lot less homelessness if we focused on ending it instead of outlawing it," Bonin added.

Of the 13 votes in favor, seven were from council members either seeking re-election or a new position. Homelessness has been a key issue in the primary election.

"I hope they make it safe so that the kids here can enter and exit where they're supposed to go," said Jenkins.