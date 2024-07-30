LA Metro could add Hollywood Bowl station, asks riders for their input

LA Metro could be adding a station at the Hollywood Bowl if a proposed extension of the K Line goes through and now the transit agency is asking the general public for its input.

Construction on the $2.24 billion project would not start until 2041 but Metro recently released a draft environmental impact report for the project, calling on riders and anyone else interested to review it and send in their comments by mail, phone, email or during a set of public hearings that will start Aug. 10.

The extension of the K Line would connect northern and southern areas of Los Angeles by having the K Line run underground from the Metro E Line to neighborhoods scattered around different parts of LA including West Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood, Miracle Mile and West Adams. The northern extension of the K would link Metro's B,C, E and D Lines.

The project would be funded with $2.24 billion from Measure M, which backs LA County transportation improvements through a half-cent sales tax.

Between July 23 and Sept. 5, anyone who wants to give their opinion on the proposed project can do so by emailing klinenorth@metro.net or calling 213-418-3093. The first public hearing, where people are also welcome to come give their input, is being held Aug. 10 at the Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High, which is located in LA's Crenshaw District at 3537 Farmdale Ave.

"It would close a major gap in the Metro Rail network and create opportunities by connecting the Crenshaw District, Mid-City, West Hollywood and Hollywood," an online description from Metro reads.

Two other meetings will be held later, including one on Aug. 13 in Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District and another that's being held via Zoom on Aug. 15. More information about those meetings and other details can be found here.