LA Marathon draws thousands to the 'Stadium to the Stars' course

Sunday's 39th Los Angeles Marathon reached capacity with 26,000 entrants expected to take part in the "Stadium to the Stars" course.

The 26-mile, 385-yard race began at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m. with the wheelchair racers. The hand crank racers started at 6:35 a.m. The women's elite field started at 6:43 a.m. and the elite men's field at 7 a.m.

From Dodger Stadium, runners will head through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Brentwood then back through Westwood to Century City, with the finish line on Santa Monica Boulevard between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East.

The field includes 95 legacy runners who have run all 38 previous editions of the race. Golden Stars have been placed along the course in their honor as a precursor to the Los Angeles Marathon Hall of Fame.

Numerous streets in and around the route are closed. Click here to access the list.