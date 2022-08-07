Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

LA man among 3 victims killed in D.C. lightning strike

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LA man among 3 victims killed in DC lightning strike
LA man among 3 victims killed in DC lightning strike 00:35

One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House was from Los Angeles. 

The victim was 29-year-old Brooks A. Lambertson, who was there on business. 

Lambertson worked for City National Bank and even worked for the Clippers at one point in time. He was being remembered for his kindness and generosity. 

The lightning storm hit Thursday, killing three people, including a couple from Wisconsin. 

A 28-year-old woman from Newbury Park was also struck by lightning but did survive, according to the Ventura County Star. Her family told the publication that she is in stable condition in a D.C. area hospital. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.