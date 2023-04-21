LA lights up Thursday night to honor the late former Mayor Riordan

Things will be looking green, yellow, and red in Los Angeles Thursday night, as the city lights up for the late, former Mayor Richard Riordan.

The citywide tribute of colors represents the city flag, and will illuminate the LAX pylons, L.A. Zoo, the 6th Street Bridge and the Richard J. Riordan Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass made the announcement Thursday, one day after Riordan died at 92. He was mayor from 1993-2001, at a time when the city faced the aftermath of the Rodney King riots and the Northridge earthquake.

Some recognizable accomplishments from Riordan's mayoral terms include:

Disney Concert Hall

Restoration of City Hall

The downtown Los Angeles Central Library, which he saved and rebuilt -- it carries his namesake.

Key in construction of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles following Northridge quake damage to the previous cathedral.