LA leaders encourage proper disposal of Christmas trees

City leaders Tuesday encouraged Angelenos to properly dispose of and recycle their Christmas trees -- and detailed the various ways to do so.

During a morning news conference at Fire Station 59 in the Sawtelle area, Councilwoman Traci Park highlighted the city's Christmas tree recycling program, saying residents can request free curbside pickup, with the trees repurposed into mulch and compost.

Park was joined by Teresa Villegas, president of the L.A. Board of Public Works; Barbara Romero, director and general manager of L.A. Sanitation and Environment; and Susana Reyes, a public works commissioner.

According to Park, there are three ways to schedule Christmas tree collection, which the city's L.A. Environment and Sanitation oversees.

Angelenos can call the 24-hour Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489; visit the MYLA311 and submit a service request; or go on lacitysan.org to schedule a bulky item pickup.

Trees can also be left outside for pickup on regular collection days. If possible, residents are urged to cut trees into pieces and place them into a green bin.

LASAN asks that all decorations, tinsel and tree stands be removed.

If a tree is too big to be cut, simply place the tree curbside next to the green waste bin. Artificial trees cannot be recycled and should be placed in the black container to go to the landfill.

Several drop-off sites are also available; they can be found here.

Last week, the L.A. County Department of Public Works announced its Christmas tree recycling season began as well. In most areas of the county, residents can place natural Christmas trees curbside, next to the recycling and waste containers, on scheduled trash-collection days during the next two-or-so weeks, depending on location.

Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, nails and plastic containers, as well as plastic or metal tree stands. No trees wrapped in plastic will be accepted, nor will artificial trees.

A complete list of recycling rules, dates and drop-off sites specific to incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county can be found here.

Additional information on tree recycling, as well as environmental programs serving L.A. County, is available by calling 1-888-CLEAN LA between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.