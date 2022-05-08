Watch CBS News
LA landmarks turning turquoise for lung cancer awareness

A number of Los Angeles landmarks and businesses will light up their facades in the color of turquoise this week to raise awareness about the risks of lung cancer and the benefit of potentially life-saving lung cancer screenings.

The effort begins Sunday and is part of the American Lung Association's Lung Force campaign.

The following LA landmarks are participating in this campaign: US Bank Tower (May 8), Los Angeles City Hall (May 8-14), Glendale City Hall (May 8-14), TrueCar Building on 3415 block of S. Sepulveda Blvd. (May 8-14), UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall (May 8-14) and Union Station (May 10-12).

Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States, according to the American Lung Association.  

