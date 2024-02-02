LA Kings fire head coach Todd McLellan

The LA Kings have fired their head coach, Todd McLellan, who is the 6th NHL coach let go this season.

"We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization," said LA Kings Vice President and General Manger Rob Blake. "This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time."

Thank you for everything, Todd 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RsvGIQkTXx — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2024

LA Kings named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Hiller joined the LA Kings in 2022 and has spent the last two seasons (2022-24) as an assistant coach.