Watch CBS News
Local News

LA Kings fire head coach Todd McLellan

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The LA Kings have fired their head coach, Todd McLellan, who is the 6th NHL coach let go this season.  

"We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization," said LA Kings Vice President and General Manger Rob Blake. "This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time."

LA Kings named Jim Hiller interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Hiller joined the LA Kings in 2022 and has spent the last two seasons (2022-24) as an assistant coach.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 8:55 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.