LA judge finds Tom Girardi competent to stand trial

The estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was found competent Tuesday to stand trial.

A Los Angeles federal judge has found Tom Girardi competent to stand trial for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from clients. The 84- 84-year-old is facing multiple counts of wire fraud, a crime carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years on each count.

In a three-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton wrote that her full order was filed under seal and attorneys have been given five days to identify to the judge which portions of the ruling should remain sealed.

Staton presided over a three-day competency hearing last year to discuss Girardi's mental state after the ex-lawyer's attorneys alleged that because he was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia in March 2021 and resides in the memory ward of an Orange County nursing home, he should not be held to answer for the alleged $18 million fraud.

Prosecutors argued that Girardi is exaggerating the extent of his confusion and forgetfulness to appear more irrational than he truly is, a ploy that reveals both his cunningness and competency to stand trial.

Girardi's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.