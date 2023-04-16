LA goes car-free in Mid-City, Pico-Union areas for CicLAvia

Los Angeles went car-free Sunday in the Mid-City and Pico-Union areas as part of the latest installation of CicLAvia.

"CicLAvia Mid-City meets Pico Union" was scheduled to end at 4 p.m. The four-mile route extends east from Hoover Street and Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue to the west.

Along the route, cars are prohibited as well as scooters and hoverboards, but people are permitted to walk, bike and skate in the area.

CicLAvia events--designed to reconnect residents and local businesses--have been held across Los Angeles since 2010.