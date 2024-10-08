LA Fitness sued for alleged discrimination against people with disabilities

LA Fitness faces a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against people with disabilities at its gym and fitness clubs across the U.S.

"Ensuring accessibility is key to safeguarding civil rights for all Americans," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. "When we support those with disabilities, our entire community benefits."

In the lawsuit, the Civil Rights Section of the Department of Justice alleged that the Irvine-based company, which is also known as Fitness International, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make its facilities accessible to people with disabilities and by charging them extra fees.

The lawsuit claims several pool lifts remained inoperable, forcing people with disabilities to ask for help or, at times, crawl out of the pool. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Americans with Disabilities Act, often shortened to ADA, became the world's first comprehensive civil rights law for people with disabilities when President George H.W. Bush signed it on July 26, 1990, according to the National Archives. It was amended in 2008 to change the definitions of a disability in the law.

"Ensuring all members and guests are welcome at our clubs is of paramount importance to LA Fitness," a company spokesperson stated.

Federal prosecutors claimed the fitness clubs failed to maintain pool and spa lifts in working conditions, causing several people with disabilities to be harmed. In the complaint, a person referred to as "Patron A" claimed employees have had to help her out of the pool at times after pool lifts at different LA Fitness broke and remained inoperable.

"For over 30 years, the ADA has prohibited gyms and fitness clubs like LA Fitness from denying patrons with disabilities the opportunity to use and enjoy facilities enjoyed by patrons without disabilities," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

In another instance outlined in the lawsuit, a man with cerebral palsy was forced to crawl out of pools at two locations because of inoperable lifts. Federal prosecutors said "Patron B" often had to rely on others to put him back in his wheelchair once lifted himself out of the pool.

Before the location eventually closed, the lift remained broken despite the man's father notifying the location and corporate staff about the broken machine. When Patron B went to another LA Fitness location, the pool lift there was also broken.

"The Company takes its obligation to comply with the ADA seriously and promptly responds to any ADA issues," a spokesperson from LA Fitness stated.

In both of these instances, prosecutors claimed the patrons relied on pools to exercise because of their disabilities. The lawsuit outlines several more complaints with similar circumstances.

The Department of Justice urged anyone with similar experiences to contact investigators at 1-888-392-5417 or via email at Claims.LAFitness@usdoj.gov.

"Through this lawsuit, the department seeks to remedy LA Fitness's discriminatory actions and ensure that patrons with disabilities have equal access to fully participate at their local LA Fitness gym and fitness clubs," Clarke said.

The lawsuit also seeks monetary damages for people harmed by the alleged discrimination. With roughly 700 locations, LA Fitness is the largest chain of owner-operated gyms and fitness clubs in the country, according to the Department of Justice.

"We intend to vigorously defend against this action," the company spokesperson said.