LA County women arrested during human trafficking bust in Palm Desert

Riverside deputies arrested two women from Los Angeles County as part of a human trafficking bust in Palm Desert.

On June 21, deputies working in an anti-human trafficking task force served a search warrant at a spa in the 74000 block of Alessandro Drive and arrested two women believed to be operating a brothel.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the two women Lijuan Ruan, 41, and Xiuxia Bai, 55, were booked for operating the brothel.

The pair is currently in John Benoit Detention awaiting bail.

Deputies are still investigating the apparent human trafficking operation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Avila at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600.

Those who know victims of human trafficking, or victims themselves, are urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or local authorities.