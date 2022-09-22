LA County to lift mask requirement for public transit, airports on Friday

Los Angeles County public health officials have announced that the public transit mask mandate will be lifted as soon as Friday.

The county becomes the last jurisdiction in the state of California to require masking on public transit, including buses, trains, airports and other transportation hubs as COVID-19 numbers continue to plummet.

Despite the change, Department of Public Health officials are still "strongly recommending" that travelers continue using masks, even as the county remains in the "low" category of coronavirus activity level as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Officials warned that should numbers rise over that low categorization, masks will be reinstated on public transit.

On Thursday, at the time of the announcement, the rate was 98 per 100,000 people.

Additionally, the county announced that the indoor masking recommendation for businesses has been downgraded from "strongly recommended," to "individual preference."

Even with these lessened guidelines in place, masks will still be required in health care facilities, including long-term and senior care centers. Individual businesses are also still allowed to set their own masking guidelines if they feel the need to do so.

People who are considered to be at high risk of infection were also advised to continue wearing masks in any indoor or public transportation settings.

COVID-19 numbers have continued to trend downwards over recent months, with 1,451 positive cases reported on Wednesday, with 551 hospitalized patients who tested positive for the virus -- 43% of which were hospitalized as a result of virus-related illness.

The changes fall in line with the state of California also announcing the easing of guidelines on Friday based on recommendations from the CDC.