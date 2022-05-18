LA County Supervisors approve another $28 million to replace Puente Hills Landfill with regional park

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved more than $28 million to turn a former landfill where the 60 and 605 freeways meet in the City of Industry into a regional park, the county's first in more than 35 years.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who authored the motion, says the future Puente Hills Regional Park will give the 25-mile regional area of the East San Gabriel Valley 142 acres of new parkland.

(credit: CBS)

"Having grown up in La Puente, I can still remember the smells that the landfill emitted throughout my family's neighborhood," Solis said in a statement. "It has been six years since the Puente Hills Landfill Park Master Plan was completed, and nine years since the landfill closed. Our communities have waited far too long for this park."

The $28,250,000 came from the 2021 sale of 9.13 acres of Diamond Bar Golf Course to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which plans to use the property to help implement the SR-57/60 Confluence Project. The funds were approved Tuesday to be reallocated toward the development of the future Puente Hills Regional Park, which officials say will help replace what the county sold at the Diamond Bar Golf Course.

With Tuesday's unanimous approval, funding for the project is now at almost $110 million.

"These communities have had to deal with a landfall in their backyard for decades," Supervisor Janice Hahn, who co-authored the motion, said in a statement. "Now, this new funding gets us one step closer to transforming the Puente Hills landfill into a beautiful park the entire region can enjoy."