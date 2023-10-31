LA County Superior Court sees early success in controversial zero bail system

Los Angeles' controversial zero-bail system seems to be making headway, according to the latest report from the L.A. County Superior Court.

Officials implemented the zero bail system, or the Pre-Arraignment Release Protocol Program, on Oct. 1 largely eliminating the existing cash bail system for all but the most serious crimes. For example, property crimes like grand theft auto may land someone in jail before arraignment, if a judge sees prior arrests on the suspect's record.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna plainly explained the system as a risk assessment scale. If you score high enough, then you remain in custody. If you don't, then you are released.

"The court remains committed to working collaboratively with justice partners, including law enforcement, cities and elected officials to continue to improve the new system, using data-informed, decision-making tools and processes," said Presiding Judge Samantha Jessner.

The courts analyzed over 5,100 bookings from the program's start to Oct. 21. The report shows that 40% of the bookings were ineligible for zero bail because of the seriousness of their offenses. About 1,200 cases were referred to a magistrate judge for review. Of those, 64% were ordered to remain in custody while they awaited their arraignment.

"They're holding the vast majority of people," said Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher. "They're keeping them in custody, which we didn't expect."

When officials announced the program, many worried that suspected criminals might commit more crimes while they awaited their arraignment. However, the report found that only 2.5% of people booked during the first three weeks of the program were re-arrested.