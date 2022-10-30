Los Angeles County Sheriff's race heats up with just over a week left

Race for LA County Sheriff heats up with just over a week away

With just over a week left before Election Day on Nov. 9, both candidates for Los Angeles County Sheriff are making their last pushes to win the seat.

Current LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was campaigning in Santa Monica on Saturday. Villanueva is in a tight battle to keep his job, going up against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. The last poll released by the Los Angeles Times earlier this month indicated that Luna holds a small lead over Villanueva.

Villanueva on Saturday focused on his plan to combat the homeless crisis. He continues to push for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We've been to 1200 encampments, broken them up properly, humanely, no arrests, no use of force. Got people into shelters and gave it back to the community," Villanueva said.

Luna was also out campaigning Saturday, scoring the endorsements of some of Southern California's high-profile female elected officials and leaders.

"I know how to be a police chief. I know how work with the community. I know how to reduce crime. I know how to impact homelessness," Luna said.

Among those elected officials vouching for Luna included LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Villanueva and the county supervisors have become bitter rivals since Villanueva took office.

"The Sheriff is very divisive," Luna said. "He doesn't work well with others and the key to solving some of the most significant challenges we face - whether it's homelessness of crime, or anything else, in 2022 you have to be able to work with not only other government agencies, but also with private entities, the community. It's very well documented that my opponent does not do that."