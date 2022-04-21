LA County sheriff's detectives mark 4/20 with arrests, raids on illegal marijuana dispensaries

Los Angeles County sheriff drug investigators celebrated 4/20 by arresting dozens of people and seizing a large quantity of guns and drugs from illegal dispensaries across the county's unincorporated communities.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities on Thursday -- which happened to be 4/20, the day celebrated by marijuana users across the globe – announced the results of the raids conducted at 19 locations in East Los Angeles, Florence-Firestone, and Walnut Park over the last few days.

According to Lt. Anthony Eastern, acting captain of the sheriff's Narcotics Bureau, approximately 90 people were arrested and detectives recovered 1,000 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 800 pounds of cannabis flower, and a large amount of methamphetamine. At least a dozen firearms, including an assault rifle and a ghost gun, were also recovered, along with thousands of dollars in U.S. currency.

The search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing effort to crackdown on illegal marijuana dispensaries.