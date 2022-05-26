LA County reports over 6,000 new COVID cases for the first time since February

Los Angeles County reported 6,245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday marking the first time the county has reported over 6,000 cases since February 3.

The 6,245 new infections bring the county's total caseload to 2,955,954.

The county also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths. As of Thursday, there were 429 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county's current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 -- double the rate from a month ago -- and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%.

Over the past seven, the county has averaged more than 4,200 per day.

With 21 COVID outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities recently registered across the county, staff is now required to wear N95-level masks at all times and undergo twice-weekly testing, while residents must undergo weekly testing. All communal dining has also been halted, Ferrer said.

All non-essential indoor group activities are also being paused, she said.