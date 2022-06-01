LA County reports 2,151 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths Tuesday

Los Angeles County reported 2,151 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with four additional deaths.

The new cases reported Tuesday brought the county's total caseload to 2,976,323 and the death toll to 32,133.

The county also said the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals dipped slightly to 479, down from 486 on Monday.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 4% as of Tuesday.

"With high rates of transmission across L.A. County, there is increased risk that our most vulnerable, including essential workers and the elderly, can get infected, seriously ill, or tragically pass away," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

"And with outbreaks increasing across nearly every sector, protecting those most vulnerable becomes everyone's responsibility. The most important steps we can take is to be up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters, wear a mask indoors when around others, and get tested if we feel sick, were exposed, or are gathering with others. When we take these steps, we take care of each other."

Health officials said Tuesday's numbers are likely artificially low due to reporting delays from the holiday weekend.