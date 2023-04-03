LA County proposal to release inmates sparks concerns for public safety

The Los Angeles County jails are facing an overcrowding crisis, prompting a proposal to release some inmates. Critics of the plan say that it could be dangerous for public safety.

The proposal, submitted by LA County Supervisors Lindsey Horvarth and Hilda Solis, wants the county to, "Declare the state of mental health services and overcrowding in the Los Angeles County jails a humanitarian crisis."

However, experts said the proposed plan to depopulate and survey LA County jails, in other words, to release inmates and find alternatives, is dangerous.

"Well, for example, people who are committing acts of domestic violence, they would be eligible for cite and release -- burglars, robbers, those people will be eligible for cite and release, a felon, a career criminal caught with a firearm," said Eric Siddall, Vice-President of the LA Association of Deputy District Attorneys.

In the motion, it said the LA County Sheriff's Department would be instructed to "Release individuals committed and/or sentenced to the County jails for misdemeanors and/or felonies who can be safely released back into the community" based on regulations previously developed by the sheriff's department.

The proposal is on the agenda for an LA County Supervisors public meeting Tuesday.