LA County nonprofits step in to help women recently released from prison

By Tom Wait

/ KCAL News

LA County nonprofits open new home for formerly incarcerated women
LA County nonprofits open new home for formerly incarcerated women 02:17

A pair of nonprofits opened a new sanctuary and space to help women recently released from prison begin a new life. 

"We know that each and every one of us has made a mistake, but that mistake does not define us," Founder of ANew Way of Life Susan Burton said. 

The nonprofits Turning Point and A New Way of Life are behind the grand opening of the house in South Los Angeles and its network of dozens of homes. 

"In 2009, after eight years of grappling with domestic violence, substance abuse, and being formerly incarcerated, I founded Turning Point in South LA," said founder Michelle Perkins. 

The home will not only offer a safe space to newly freed women. The nonprofit also connects residents to a range of services, including job training. However, for those coming out of incarceration and into a Turning Point home, like Julie Spencer, sometimes it's the most basic help that means the most. 

"I was in 15 years," she said. "When you're in there that long ... You've been programmed. Everybody dictates your every move and every day what you're doing. You just forget things, like how to function out here."

Diora Keelen was recently released and lives in a Turning Point SAFE house. She said she gets help with employment, housing, education and, most importantly, guidance.

For the pair of nonprofits, one main goal is to ensure their clients don't end up behind bars. 

"I know how to successfully bring women back from incarceration," Burton said. "I know how to support and help them. I know how to encourage them, wipe their tears, smile and laugh with them."

Right now, there are 60 homes in the network and they plan to continue growing. 

First published on March 29, 2024 / 4:55 PM PDT

