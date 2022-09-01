Watch CBS News
LA county moves from "medium" to "low" level of COVID-19 activity category

Los Angeles County has officially been moved into the "low" COVID-19 activity level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To enter the low category, the rate of new cases must be below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents. 

According to the CDC, the county's new-case rate is 192.8 per 100,000 residents. 

However, county health officials say that the number of officially reported cases is likely an undercount due to home testing.

