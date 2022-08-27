Watch CBS News
LA County monkeypox vaccination sites now taking walk-ups

Los Angeles County is now offering monkeypox vaccinations on a walk-up basis to eligible residents.

People must attest to their eligibility to receive a monkeypox inoculation and can receive it if doses are available.

For those who want to ensure they receive the vaccine, appointments can still be made at myturn.ca.gov.

A listing of Los Angeles County vaccination sites offering walk-up shots is available online here.

As of Thursday, there were a total of 1,349 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox in Los Angeles county.

More information is available online at ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypox.

