LA County man sentenced to federal prison for groping sleeping woman on flight

A federal judge sentenced a 50-year-old Diamond Bar man to nearly two years in prison for groping a sleeping woman during a flight.

The groping happened on Feb. 17, 2020, during a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles. According to the Department of Justice, Mohammad Jawad Ansari sat in the tenth-row window seat next to the victim in the middle seat. The woman, who was wearing a dress, fell asleep shortly after takeoff.

Mid-flight, Ansari placed his left hand on the victim's right knee and moved up to her inner thigh without the victim's consent. The woman woke up, pushed Ansari's hand away, and left her seat. After the woman informed the flight crew, attendants watched over Ansari for the rest of the flight. They believed he pretended to sleep for the remainder of the trip.

Prosecutors said a passenger sitting in the aisle seat next to the victim witnessed Ansari's hand touching the woman's inner thigh.

According to the Department of Justice, a jury found Mohammad Jawad Ansari of one count of abusive sexual contact on May 9. He must register as a sex offender and pay over $40,000 in fines and restitution.