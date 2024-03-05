Watch CBS News
LA County lifeguard boat taking on water near LA Harbor

By Dean Fioresi

A Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguard boat capsized near the LA Harbor in San Pedro on Tuesday. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the area, near the 1000 block of S. Seaside Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m. after learning that the boat was taking on water, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. 

With SkyCal overhead, crews could be seen setting up pumps to help with dewatering the 30-to-40-foot vessel. 

It was not clear what caused the boat to start sinking. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 8:27 PM PST

