LA County lifeguard boat taking on water near LA Harbor

A Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguard boat capsized near the LA Harbor in San Pedro on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area, near the 1000 block of S. Seaside Avenue, at around 7:40 p.m. after learning that the boat was taking on water, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

With SkyCal overhead, crews could be seen setting up pumps to help with dewatering the 30-to-40-foot vessel.

It was not clear what caused the boat to start sinking.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.