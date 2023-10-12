LA County libraries to offer free Naloxone clinics

Five Los Angeles County public libraries will host free naloxone clinics starting Wednesday at select locations made possible with a partnership with the County Department of Public Health and California Department of Health Care Services.

The free clinics run through Nov. 9.

The free doses of naloxone are available and do not require proof of identification, insurance or payment. Those receiving the doses need to complete watching a brief video training of how to administer the medication, and the video will be available on site. The doses are limited to one per customer while supplies last.

The participating libraries are:

Lancaster Library

West Hollywood Library

Leland R. Weaver Library in South Gate

East Los Angeles Library

Lennox Library

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn presented the motion to develop the free clinics and it was unanimously approved in October. Naloxone is an antidote to fentanyl poisoning and opioid overdose.

"Naloxone is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives. I have heard from parents who are scared and want to have naloxone on hand in case of an emergency in their own home," Hahn said in a statement. "By holding these naloxone distribution events at our County Libraries, we are making sure this lifesaving treatment is accessible to anyone who may need it."

Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said the fentanyl crisis is impacting communities and leading to tragic deaths.

"Naloxone is a life-saving medication that reverses an overdose. By making sure this medication is available in the community, we can save lives," Ferrer said in a statement.

Los Angeles County Library Director Skye Patrick said ensuring the health and wellbeing of communities is a priority for libraries in the county.

"I am pleased to be able to partner with the California Department of Health Care Services and the County Department of Public Health to offer free naloxone to our customers. While we hope it will not be needed, naloxone is lifesaving, easy to use, and an important tool in preventing opioid overdoses." Patrick said in a statement.

Visit LACountyLibrary.org/naloxone for more information and a schedule of the naloxone clinics.