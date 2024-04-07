LA County libraries offering tons of events for National Library Week

The Los Angeles County Library system is offering a variety of in-person and virtual events for National Library Week, which begins Sunday and continues through Saturday.

This year's theme is "Ready, Set, Library!" highlighting the role libraries play as unique sanctuaries where people can learn new skills, grow and succeed, library officials said.

"LA County Library is more than just a place to check out books -- it's a community hub where people of all ages can gather, learn, and be inspired," LA County Library director Skye Patrick said. "We invite all our neighbors to explore our curated events for National Library Week. Join us and discover new worlds, master new skills, and discover the joys of reading and beyond."

During Monday's eclipse, several branches will offer viewing events and solar glasses, while supplies last. Participating branches are: East Los Angeles, Stevenson Ranch, El Camino Real, Lloyd Taber-Marina Del Rey, Chet Holifield, Diamond Bar, Acton Agua Dulce, Manhattan Beach, Rowland Heights, Woodcrest and Lake Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the library will host "Trailblazers in Conversation with Mychal Threets," a 6 p.m. virtual chat hosted by Patrick. Threets is a former Solano County librarian who has become a popular TikTok influencer sharing "library joy" with his more than 700,000 followers and is teaming up with PBS on a series of videos as its "resident librarian."

Many branches will also offer deals on books, DVDs and music during their Friends of the Library Book Sales.

In addition, there will be special performances, workshops and demonstrations at several of the library system's 86 branches.

A complete list of activities is available here.