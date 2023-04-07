LA County launches campaign to CPR-train 500,000 residents by 2024

Los Angeles Public Health officials announced an initiative to train 500,000 L.A. County residents in hands-only CPR by the end of the year.

"Hands-only CPR is a simple yet powerful way to save a life in an emergency situation, and I encourage all LA County community members to learn this lifesaving skill," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Public Health.

The campaign, dubbed "Heart Heroes," started the first week of April with a plethora of events and training sessions throughout the L.A. area. There will be more training sessions throughout the year at places of worship, school campuses, malls and even sporting events.

"I urge everyone to take advantage of the many training opportunities available and help us achieve our goal of training 500,000 Heart Heroes by December 31, 2023," Ferrer said.

The initiative hopes the increase the chance of survival for the hundreds of thousands of people that suffer cardiac arrest. According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests that happen outside of a hospital, more than 70% of which happen at home. Unfortunately, of those cases, only 40% of people receive immediate help before paramedics arrive.

Public Health said that CPR training triples the chance of survival for someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Businesses can request training for their organization if 150 people sign up for it.

According to Public Health, 18 organizations have partnered up for the campaign, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Fire Department and the American Red Cross.