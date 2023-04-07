LA County launches 40-point gun violence prevention platform

The Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention announced Friday a comprehensive 40-point plan to tackle the recent increase in gun violence in the area. The OVP's platform comes in response to a recent increase in killings involving guns in LA County.

The platform includes "a broad range of evidence-based and innovative strategies spanning prevention, intervention, and healing" to address the issue of gun violence in LA County, officials said.

The OVP said it identified four priorities as critical first steps toward making LA County safe. These four priorities include legislation, social connections and healing services, school safety and services, and gun violence restraining orders awareness and enforcement.

To ensure the success of the platform, the OVP will work closely with community leaders, law enforcement agencies, and public health officials to implement the 40-point plan. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, and Dr. Susan Stone, LA Care's senior medical director of utilization and care management services, are expected to take part in the news conference.

The OVP emphasizes the importance of community involvement in achieving its goals. "We need everyone to join us in this effort to make LA County a safer and more secure place for all," said an OVP spokesperson.