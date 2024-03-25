LA County hotel workers get 40-50% raises in landmark labor contract

After months of demonstrations, hotel workers in Los Angeles County ratified a landmark contract securing a 40 to 50% raise.

"After signing, I felt so much peace knowing that I'll be able to retire with dignity," Ana Sanchez, a front desk worker at Sheraton Gateway said. "I feel that God gave us the answer we needed. Winning this contract gave me so much confidence in my abilities and my own power."

UNITED HERE Local 11, the union representing the workers, said the strike was the largest hotel worker strike in modern history, with about 10,000 members picketing against 53 hotels more than 160 times.

"We – the entire city – owe them an enormous debt for their courage, and it is the only reason why we have prevailed and it is the reason why we have given hope to all working people that they too can win a living wage," Kurt Petersen, co-president of the union said.

The four-year contract with 34 hotels throughout LA County includes a $10 an hour raise, pre-pandemic staffing guarantee and low-cost healthcare for themselves and their families.

"Low wages and high rent forced me out of LA, but this doesn't have to keep happening," hotel worker Brenda Mendoza said. "The wage raise will give me peace of mind. It means I don't have to put in extra hours to make ends meet. It means that I won't have to live paycheck to paycheck."

Despite the victory, the union still has to settle disputes with dozens of other hotels including Hotel Maya, Hotel Figueroa and the LA Grand, which is being used for Mayor Karen Bass' flagship Inside Safe program.

"Aimbridge, Hotel Maya, Hotel Figueroa and every greedy hotel who is still failing to meet the new standard, listen up! We are not stopping until all workers get what they deserve," Petersen said.