LA County high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 underage female students

A 41-year-old Covina high school teacher is facing nine felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two female students, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Joshua Daniel McGinn was arrested last week, on Dec. 18, on suspicion of committing sex crimes against two underage girls beginning in 2022. If convicted of all charges, he could face a maximum possible sentence of 13 years and six months in prison, according to prosecutors. McGinn is currently being held without bail at Men's Central Jail in downtown LA, inmate records show.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the West Covina Courthouse.

The DA's office said the criminal charges filed against him include the following.

four felony counts of oral copulation of a person under 18 years

two felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger

one felony count of sexual penetration by use of force

one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual offense

one felony count of possession of child or youth pornography

one misdemeanor count of sexual battery

While McGinn awaits his court appearance behind bars, prosecutors have urged any other potential victims to contact authorities.

"We also want to encourage anyone who may have additional information or has been victimized to come forward and report information to the Covina Police Department," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement announcing the charges. "Your courage in speaking out is vital, and we are here to ensure justice is served."

Anyone with information can reach Detective G. Hagle at 626-384-5621 or the Covina Police Department at 626-384-5808. Anonymous tips can be reported to LA Regional Crime Stoppers by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.