Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families.

For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated by Don Lee Farms, a bag of sides, and additional items from sponsor Pepsi.

The City of Inglewood also worked with the LA Rams, the LA Chargers, and the LA Clippers for the giveaway. Frito-Lay also provided an assortment of products.

Additionally, the Rams are hosting a "Ramsgiving" meal for the Watts Rams youth football program Tuesday evening for 60 young football players in the program. Additionally, the dinner will feature remarks from Watts Rams general manager Marc Maye and a brief introduction of the Rams players.

Thanksgiving cheer and giveaways were happening in other parts of Los Angeles as well, including giveaways in South LA and other districts.

Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis distributed 1,000 turkeys to local nonprofits as part of her annual Operation Gobble Gobble.

Operation Gobble Gobble consists of a series of distribution events in Solis's district.