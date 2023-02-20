Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County firefighters return from 14-day deployment to Turkey following earthquake

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

California-based research team studying Turkey's massive earthquake
California-based research team studying Turkey's massive earthquake 03:35

The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home Monday after a 14-day deployment to Turkey following the earthquake that rocked that country and Syria. 

The response team included more than 200 people, along with 12 canines. Interim LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone was there to greet the firefighters as they returned. 

LA County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella was also at the LaCo Fire Department Pacoima Facility to welcome the team home. 

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, one of the largest in recent years, struck southern and central Turkey on Feb. 6, causing devastation across Turkey and Syria. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.