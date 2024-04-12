LA County deputy dies in off-duty crash

A Los Angeles County deputy died early Friday morning after getting into an off-duty crash.

Sheriff Robert Luna announced Deputy Daniel Okamoto's death Friday night on social media.

"On behalf of [LASD}, we are deeply saddened to announce the death of Deputy Daniel Okamoto. Daniel was tragically killed in an off-duty traffic collision in the early morning hours on Friday, April 12, 2024," Luna tweeted.

Okamoto joined the LA County Sheriff's Department in 2017 and worked in the South Bay. He served communities in Lomita, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates and San Pedro.

Our [LASD] family is mourning his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and partners during this difficult time," Luna tweeted. "May Daniel rest in peace."

Luna described Okamoto as a modest professional with an "unwavering commitment" to friends, loved ones, and colleagues.

Okamoto leaves behind a grandmother, parents and a brother.