LA County deputies rescue stranded driver on Angeles Crest Highway

Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helped save a stranded motorist who had run out of gas, food and money.

Body camera video showed Deputies Marcelo Ruiz and Henry Hairapetian meeting the man after his wife in Texas called the department after not hearing from her husband for over a week. She said that he suffered from mental illness.

The man told the deputies that his vehicle broke down on Monday and that his phone was dead. He also said he had survived on the scraps he could find.

"According to him, he had been eating mustard and water for over three days," Ruiz said. "He said he had enough weight on him to survive a few, but nevertheless, we felt that it was our duty and obligation to assist him."

Ruiz and Hairapetian took him to an auto parts store, bought the necessary car parts and helped him fix his vehicle. They also bought him gas, food and water.

The deputies said they would keep in touch with the man to ensure he made it home okay.