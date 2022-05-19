Concern develops as LA County COVID hospitalizations inch upwards

Los Angeles County recorded 4,384 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as fears of yet another surge continued to develop.

The new numbers from the L.A. County Department of Public Health marked a more than 2,000-case increase from Tuesday, when 2,233 cases were reported.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 3.2% Wednesday, up from 2.6% on Tuesday.

The number COVID-19 patients in L.A. County hospitals also rose considerably to 363, up from 327 on Tuesday, according to state numbers.

On April 19, the number of hospitalizations had dropped to 230.

Another 10 coronavirus deaths were also reported, raising the cumulative virus-related death toll in L.A. County to 32,055.

There is some concern among the Biden administration that Congress may not fund any more COVID-19 vaccine or treatments.

"We have to plan for a scenario where we don't get more resources from Congress," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Wednesday. "I think it would be terrible, I think we would see a lot of unnecessary loss of life if that were too happen."

If L.A. County were to experience a significant spike in COVID hospitalizations, it could force officials to resume indoor mask-wearing requirements.

L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county's current rate of new hospital admissions is 3.1 per 100,000 residents, and the rate of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients is just under 2%.

"While we are disheartened that the pandemic hasn't ended, I am reassured that with the tools at hand, we can continue to enjoy our time with each other and our participation in those activities that we love," Ferrer said.

Also Wednesday, L.A. County officials noted the continued increases in cases among school staff and students, with the number quadrupling in the past month. Health officials urged schools and students to take precautions, strongly recommending indoor mask-wearing, although it remains optional.